Valley Payless shoe stores escape bankruptcy closings

None of the Payless ShoeSource stores in the Valley area on the list of closings released by the company on Wednesday.

As part of a Chapter 11 bankruptcy filing, the company announced on Tuesday that it is closing 400 stores it characterizes as under performing.

The list of closings include 12 in Ohio and 11 stores in Pennsylvania, but none in Mahoning, Trumbull, Columbiana, Mercer or Lawrence Counties.

Payless, which operates 4,400 stores in 30 countries, says the closings are part of a financial restructuring effort and the company will remain in operation.

The retail chain has stores in the Austintown Plaza, on Boardman-Poland Road, in the Southern Park Mall, in the Eastwood Mall, on Mahoning Avenue, in Warren, in Alliance, in the Shenango Valley Mall, at Grove City Premium Outlets, and in New Castle.

A complete list of closings may be seen here

?