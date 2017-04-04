Mercer Area High School shuts down 14 sinks due to high lead levels

High lead levels forced Mercer Area Senior High School to shut down 14 of the sinks in its building.

Superintendent Bill Gathers said the issue was announced at a board meeting on Monday after they received test results.

Gathers said they tested all of the water sources and 14 of them came back with positive readings for high lead. The 14 sources are sinks in certain parts of the building that aren't used often.

Tests for every single water fountain came back fine.

Gathers said some of the pipes in the building are 20-years-old and could contain lead soldering, which can lead to lead build up when the pipes aren't frequently used.

He said, for example, the high school biology lab frequently uses their sinks, but the physics wing, which has sinks, doesn't really use them that often and so some of those came back positive for high lead.

While some of the sinks came back positive for high lead, Gathers stresses that the sources were extremely close to the threshold. He says the lead threshold is 0.015 parts per billion and that most of the 14 that were over came back around 0.017 or 0.018 parts per billion.

He says letters went home with the kids today so that anyone not at last night's meeting would know.

He said they plan to do whatever they need to in order to fix the problem.

Gathers said the school district has already been in contact with a consultant who is coming out Monday to assess the district and see what the next step is.