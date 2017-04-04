Gov. Kasich talks jobs, education and the opioid epidemic at State of the State

Governor John Kasich is delivering his second to last State of the State address at Sandusky's State Theatre, with the main focus on the state's job growth, education, healthcare and the opioid epidemic.

Kasich said the state has invested $2.5 billion dollars into keeping Lake Erie clean since the start of his administration. He said he hopes those who come after him realize Lake Erie is the "jewel" of Ohio. Kasich also mentioned that these investments are in water, natural resources and economic growth.

"We know that when we take care of the world around us, it becomes another reason for job creators to want to put down roots here and to grow," Kasich said.

Part of Kasich's goal with the state budget is to help businesses by dealing with an income tax burden. He said states that have fast economic growth have little to no income tax on their small businesses. Since the beginning of his administration, Kasich says the state is up 460,000 new jobs.

"The world's job creators know that we in Ohio make things," he said. "That's why they're turning to us for future success, and they're using new technologies and innovations to dramatically change the way products are made."

One of the biggest changes in products Kasich mentioned was autonomous vehicles. He also mentioned drones delivering groceries and drones helping farmers manage their crops. The last innovation mentioned was big data.

"Think about the Cleveland Clinic. Think about technology. That's what big data is all about," Kasich said. "Using big data will help us unlock the answers to things like infant mortality. Why does it happen? Drug addiction. What is the pattern that leads people into using drugs?"

Kasich announced that he is creating a task force to work with leading educators to look into the future. They will outline what Ohio needs to do to prepare for upcoming changes.

One of the ways to keep up with the changes in the job market is by changing the education system, making sure people have a way to learn for life.

"We cannot let education get in the way of learning," Kasich said.

Some of his recommended changes are having teachers spend a few days in the workforce when they go for their re-licensing in order to be more in touch with current workforce needs. He also proposes non-voting business people on school boards to have input on what curriculum should look like.

Tying back to job growth and innovation, Kasich said one of the most critical needs to a growing workforce is healthy workers.

"The expansion of Medicaid has brought healthcare to 700,000 people, one quarter of whom have chronic illness, and one third are struggling with mental illness or drug addiction," he said. "Expanding Medicaid has freed up significant resources in our communities to help more people. Period. ... I don't want the drug addicted to be out somewhere. I don't want the mentally ill to be discarded, and I don't want the chronically ill to die because we couldn't get them care."

He said the Medicaid program is growing at a steady 3 percent. He said it was growing by 9 percent at the beginning of his administration.

Switching gears, Kasich addressed the rising opioid epidemic.

"We got pill mills down here and they're passing these pills out here like they're going through the McDonald's for french fries," he said. "We shut the pill mills down; we put the crooked doctors in jail whenever we could."

Kasich said Ohio is at the epicenter of the opioid epidemic simply because of its location.

"Six hundred miles within 60 percent of the country, OK? That helps us get employment, but it's only a day from Mexico and the drug cartels. Believe me talk to the patrol. It's only a few hours from Chicago. We are an artery."

He said Ohio was one of the first states to make prescribing guidelines for doctors. He said there has been a 20 percent reduction in opiate prescriptions, and that "doctor shopping" — going from doctor to doctor getting prescriptions — has fallen by 80 percent.

Kasich said the fight against the opioid epidemic spans across the political parties, but that the parties are divided on other fronts.

"As an American, an Ohioan, I'm very concerned with how divided our country has become," Kasich said. "One reason is that people increasingly only consume news and information that reinforces their own views."

He said there's been an extreme division in the political system, but that he thinks work has been done in Ohio to minimize that.

"This is not acceptable," Kasich said. "Nor is it sustainable for the good of our country and the good of our children."

Kasich said one way to address the problem of polarization is for people to find commonality in challenges that arise.

"Fighting the scourge of drug addiction and death, that's not political. It's not limited to one party or one ideology or one philosophy," he said. "When somebody dies from an overdose we all mourn."

Starting a dialogue could pull the country back together, he said. Working on the issues together in the community would bring people together.

"I'm not asking us to travel around the globe to achieve world peace or work great miracles, but simply one person at a time, right where you live," Kasich said. "Start to rebuild the foundation of our nation, and that foundation is our people, and our communities and our neighborhoods. That's where America's greatness lies: with all of us."