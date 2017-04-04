Power restored to hundreds in Warren and Howland - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Power restored to hundreds in Warren and Howland

WARREN, Ohio -

Crews for FirstEnergy have restored power to all but a handful of the 1,300 homes and businesses that went dark in Warren and Howland.

The utility has not given reason electricity went out after 7:00 p.m. Tuesday.

Power was restored within an hour.

