Record 189 overdoses in March Trumbull County

By Janet Rogers, Reporter
In Trumbull County during March, a record number of anti-opiate abuse events were held in Girard, North Mar Church in Warren, and Kent, yet there were a record 189 overdoses in Trumbull.

Trumbull's Executive Director for Mental Health and Recovery April Caraway said, "We had 189 overdoses, of those 26 died. I've never seen this many overdoses. Emergency personnel and police are running from one scene to another reviving one person after another with Naloxone. It is like a war zone of sorts. People who thought they were buying heroin are ending up with fentanyl, which is much stronger and more deadly than heroin. It's what's killing people are our streets are flooded with it."

Illegal fentanyl is a synthetic drug that often comes from China to the United States. 

Experts in the field believe a multi-faceted approach is needed to combat the problem and emphasize that more police are needed to stop drug dealing, and the government must work on stopping the flow of synthetic drugs into our country. 

In Ohio, the state recently put strict limits on controlled prescriptions physicians can prescribe unless a person has cancer or a terminal end of life condition. 

People also need to do their part by not demanding more opiate prescriptions expecting to be pain-free after surgery and accidents and to stop doctor shopping in other states to get more opiate prescriptions when their doctor cuts off their prescription for pain killers.

Caraway said, "Education about what drugs can do to your brain and body is needed so kids don't begin to drink or do marijuana and travel down a deadly path of addiction. One prescription to help restore healthy lives for someone addicted is treatment but few people are signing on. We've got detox being offered day and night, and less than 20 percent of the people that are overdosing are even going into a program."

People can find out more about help available by calling the Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board at 330-675-2765.

On Thursday, April 6 The Ohio State University College of Public Health will hold a public forum on Opiates, from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Possible solutions to reduce the impact on communities will be explored during National Public Health Week at the State House Atrium.

 

