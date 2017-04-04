Trumbull County sees record 189 overdoses in March - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Trumbull County sees record 189 overdoses in March

Posted: Updated:
By Janet Rogers, Reporter
In Trumbull County during March, a record number of anti-opiate events at Girard, North Mar Church, and Kent, yet a record 189 overdoses during March.

April Caraway, the executive director of the Trumbull Mental Health and Recovery Board, said of those 189 overdoses, 26 people died.

“I've never seen this many overdoses,” she said.

Caraway said people who thought they were buying heroin are ending up with the more deadly fentanyl.

“We've got people who think they're buying heroin, and they'll test negative for heroin and any opiate, but then they test positive for the synthetic fentanyl, and it's what's killing people and our streets are flooding with it.”

Caraway said police are needed to stop the drug dealing; the government to stop the flow of the synthetic drugs; doctors to prescribe fewer controlled drugs; people to expect some pain after accidents or surgeries and not demand more opiates; and children need education so they don't travel down the deadly path of addiction.

She says one prescription to help restore healthy lives is treatment, but few people are signing on.

“We've got detox being offered day and night and less than 20 percent of the people that overdose are even going into a program.”

    •   
