$70,000 reward in shooting of 4 men near school; 3 dead

PHILADELPHIA (AP) - A $70,000 reward is being offered for information in a shooting near a Roman Catholic school in Philadelphia that killed three men and wounded a fourth.

Authorities say an argument appears to have been behind the 25 shots fired at a group standing on the block Monday afternoon.

Tyair Jabbar and Ronald Fenwick died within minutes. Marcello Robertson died later at a hospital. A man shot in the stomach is hospitalized in stable condition.

Police Homicide Capt. James Clark said Tuesday investigators are collecting surveillance video. He says stepped-up patrols in the area are planned.

The shooting occurred near St. Malachy Catholic School, which has students in kindergarten through eighth grade and was locked down.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.