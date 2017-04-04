Governor Kasich delivers the state of the state in Sandusky - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Governor Kasich delivers the state of the state in Sandusky

By Matt Stone, Reporter
SANDUSKY, Ohio -

Governor John Kasich delivered his annual state of the state address Tuesday night at the Sandusky State Theatre in Sandusky.

Kasich says cutting taxes on small businesses led to more job creation in Ohio and it continues to attract more business to the state.  

"Last fall, a survey of CEOs named Ohio one of the top ten places to do business. That's 34 places higher than we ranked in 2010," said Kasich.

Kasich says he is also trying to diversify the state's economy from a manufacturing and agriculture base to a technology base as well.

He says Ohio needs to anticipate and meet change head-on in today's rapidly changing economic environment.

"We all need to start thinking about what new jobs are going to exist, which ones will change and which ones might go away and plan together on how we can help Ohioans of all ages continue to succeed in their careers. To that end I am creating a task force," said Kasich.

Kasich discussed the battle against drug addiction in the state, touting the expansion of Medicaid to more than 700,000 people as a way to help treat it. 

"One quarter of whom suffer from chronic illness and one third are struggling with mental illness or drug addiction. Expanding Medicaid has freed up significant resources in our communities to help more people. Period," Kasich said

Kasich also wants to spend $20 million to develop new scientific breakthroughs than can fight pain and end opiate addiction.

"Ideas like using a simple device that connects to someone's ear that can relieve pain and blocks the effects of opiate withdrawal," said Kasich.

Ohio's Third Frontier Commission, which develops the state's research and technology economy, will use that funding. The Cleveland Clinic and Ohio State University, already have such research underway.

A transcript of the Governor's address may be seen here

