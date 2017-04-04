Human remains found in woods near Pittsburgh housing project

PITTSBURGH (AP) - Pittsburgh police are investigating skeletal remains found in some woods near a housing project known for its crime and drug activity.

Police spokeswoman Sonya Toler says some size 10 male shoes were also found with the remains Monday afternoon near Northview Heights, a gated public housing complex. But, so far, police don't know the sex or identity of the body, how the person died or whether the body was dumped or died in the woods.

Northview Heights Tenant Council representative Tamara Jones says a man walking in the woods found the remains and pointed them out to her.

She says she saw a human skull separated from the rest of the skeleton along a hillside.

The Allegheny County medical examiner says it could take weeks to identify the remains.

