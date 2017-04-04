Baseball: YSU vs. Kent

The Youngstown State baseball team scored eight runs in the middle three innings and beat Kent State 11-6 on Tuesday evening at Schoonover Stadium.

Trailing 3-1 after three innings, the Penguins scored five runs in the fourth inning and got a two-run homer from Trey Bridis in the fifth inning to go up 8-3. Kent State, which was ranked No. 29 in the country in Collegiate Baseball's Top 30 poll this week, got no closer than 8-6.

Youngstown State won for the fifth time in the last seven games and improved its season record to 7-18. Kent State dropped to 17-9 as the Penguins beat the Golden Flashes for the second straight meeting. This was YSU's second win this season over a ranked team, following a 12-3 win at No. 17 Georgia Tech on Feb. 26.

Bridis finished 3-for-4 with four RBIs from the sixth spot in the lineup, and Web Charles and Lou Cardona also had three hits in the seventh and eighth slots. Andrew Kendrick reached base four times and scored three runs, and seven different Penguins combined for the team's 14 hits.

Kendrick walked and scored an unearned run on a Bridis single in the top of the second inning to give Youngstown State a 1-0 lead. Kent State's only lead of the game came after a three-run third inning that put the Golden Flashes ahead 3-1.

The Penguins immediately answered the deficit by scoring five runs on five hits and an error in the top of the fourth. Kendrick singled and scored on another RBI single by Bridis, and Charles singled in Shane Willoughby for the tying run. Cardona delivered a two-run double that put the Penguins back on top at 5-3, and he scored on Nico Padovan's single to increase the margin to three. Bridis' home run with Kendrick aboard in the fifth made the score 8-3.

Kent State scored three two-out runs in the fifth inning to get within 8-6, but Joel Hake came on for the Penguins to record the final out of the inning and did not allow a runner over his 4-1/3 innings of relief.

YSU got a run back in the sixth when Anthony Rohan tripled home Kyle Benyo, and a pair of sacrifice flies in the seventh inning made the score 11-6.

Hake allowed just two baserunners, one on a walk and another on a single, to be awarded the save in long relief.

Youngstown State will begin a three-game series with Horizon League-leading Wright State on Saturday at 3 p.m. The series was originally slated to start on Friday, but cold and precipitation in the forecast forced the schedule change. The Penguins and Raiders will play once on Saturday and a doubleheader on Sunday starting at noon.

Source: Youngstown State University