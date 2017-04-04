LeBron, Love lift Cavaliers past Magic, 122-102

By TOM WITHERS

CLEVELAND (AP) - LeBron James notched his second straight triple-double, Kevin Love scored 28 and the Cleveland Cavaliers warmed up for a big game in Boston by dropping 18 3-pointers in a 122-102 win over the Orlando Magic on Tuesday night.

Kyrie Irving added 24 points and J.R. Smith 19 for the Cavs, who made nine 3s and scored 43 in the third quarter to turn a tight game into a blowout and beat Orlando for the 17th straight time.

Cleveland didn't have any on-court issues following an emotional, double-overtime victory Sunday and won its third straight. The defending champions also moved into a tie with the Celtics atop the Eastern Conference. The teams will meet Wednesday for first place and temporary ownership of the top seed and home-court advantage until the NBA Finals.

Evan Fournier scored 21 for Orlando, which has lost five in a row and six of seven.

