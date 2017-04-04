DEA: Three-pronged approach to fighting opiate epidemic - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

DEA: Three-pronged approach to fighting opiate epidemic

Posted: Updated:
By Leslie Barrett, Co-anchor/Reporter
Connect

Ohio has taken many steps to fight the opiate epidemic: Congressman Tim Ryan helped introduce a bill to improve drug monitoring programs, counties have been forming opiate overdose task forces, Governor John Kasich implemented new rules for prescribing drugs, and the overdose antidote naloxone has been made widely available.

On a federal level, the Drug Enforcement Agency is using a “three-pronged” approach, according to DEA spokesman Melvin Patterson.

“We still have the enforcement element; we still conduct investigations with our agents, and the goal is to go after the biggest drug trafficking organizations in an area and to disrupt and dismantle them,” Patterson said.

This program called DEA 360 also focuses on diversion, which is regulation with the medical community, so the drugs don't make their way to the black market.

The third aspect is community outreach.

The federal agency is targeting specific cities impacted the most, according to studies. Warren and Youngstown are not on that list at this time.

The drug enforcement agency says only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. That's equivalent to a few grains of salt.

“A packet of Sweet N Low, so if that were fentanyl, that could kill 50,000 people,” Patterson said. “That's a stadium full of people. That's a small town in some states, so it can wipe out a whole town.”

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return

    Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:56:54 GMT
    Francona still in hospital as Indians await test results.More >>
    Francona still in hospital as Indians await test results.More >>

  • Howland Police seek help identifying man on surveillance image

    Howland Police seek help identifying man on surveillance image

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:31:45 GMT
    Howland police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in connection with a recent theft investigation. The suspect, described as a white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red mo-ped and went in an unknown direction.  The suspect was on the golf course earlie...More >>
    Howland police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in connection with a recent theft investigation. The suspect, described as a white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red mo-ped and went in an unknown direction.  The suspect was on the golf course earlie...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms