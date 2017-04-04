DEA: Three-pronged approach to fighting opiate epidemic

Ohio has taken many steps to fight the opiate epidemic: Congressman Tim Ryan helped introduce a bill to improve drug monitoring programs, counties have been forming opiate overdose task forces, Governor John Kasich implemented new rules for prescribing drugs, and the overdose antidote naloxone has been made widely available.

On a federal level, the Drug Enforcement Agency is using a “three-pronged” approach, according to DEA spokesman Melvin Patterson.

“We still have the enforcement element; we still conduct investigations with our agents, and the goal is to go after the biggest drug trafficking organizations in an area and to disrupt and dismantle them,” Patterson said.

This program called DEA 360 also focuses on diversion, which is regulation with the medical community, so the drugs don't make their way to the black market.

The third aspect is community outreach.

The federal agency is targeting specific cities impacted the most, according to studies. Warren and Youngstown are not on that list at this time.

The drug enforcement agency says only two milligrams of fentanyl is considered a lethal dose. That's equivalent to a few grains of salt.

“A packet of Sweet N Low, so if that were fentanyl, that could kill 50,000 people,” Patterson said. “That's a stadium full of people. That's a small town in some states, so it can wipe out a whole town.”