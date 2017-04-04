Attorney: Wounded Cincinnati nightclub shooting suspect dies

CINCINNATI (AP) - An attorney says a suspect who was shot in a gunbattle at a Cincinnati nightclub that killed another man and wounded 16 people has died.

Twenty-nine-year-old Deondre Davis was hospitalized and on a ventilator after the shooting at the crowded Cameo club two weekends ago. His family's attorney, Carl Lewis, tells WCPO-TV (http://bit.ly/2nzlxPU ) that Davis died early Tuesday after being taken off life support.

Lewis says he'll fight to clear Davis' name at his family's request.

A second suspect, 27-year-old Cornell Beckley, was charged with murder and pleaded not guilty. His attorney, Clyde Bennett II, has called the charge "a product of public outcry, social appeasement and politics." Bennett says Beckley denies the shooting allegation.

Police say the gunbattle occurred when a dispute at the club escalated into violence.

