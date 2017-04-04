Owner says police called out less often to Goshen Township group home

The non-profit organization that operates a home for girls in Goshen Township says the number of times police have had to been called to the home has dropped by 75 percent from when the home was owned by a different company.

Three teenage girls are accused of running away from the group home Monday morning and then assaulting two volunteer firefighters.

A statement from the Village Network says before they took over ownership of the home about two years ago, police were called out there about 140 times per year.

They say that number has dropped significantly, down to 42 calls per year.

The three girls appeared in court Tuesday and entered a plea of denial, which is the equivalent of not guilty. They are still being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.