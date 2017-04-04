Owner says police called out less often to Goshen Township group - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Owner says police called out less often to Goshen Township group home

Posted: Updated:
GREEN TOWNSHIP, Mahoning Co., Ohio -

The non-profit organization that operates a home for girls in Goshen Township says the number of times police have had to been called to the home has dropped by 75 percent from when the home was owned by a different company.

Three teenage girls are accused of running away from the group home Monday morning and then assaulting two volunteer firefighters.

A statement from the Village Network says before they took over ownership of the home about two years ago, police were called out there about 140 times per year.

They say that number has dropped significantly, down to 42 calls per year.

The three girls appeared in court Tuesday and entered a plea of denial, which is the equivalent of not guilty. They are still being held in the Mahoning County Juvenile Justice Center.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return

    Francona still hospitalized, no timetable for return

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:56 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:56:54 GMT
    Francona still in hospital as Indians await test results.More >>
    Francona still in hospital as Indians await test results.More >>

  • Howland Police seek help identifying man on surveillance image

    Howland Police seek help identifying man on surveillance image

    Friday, July 7 2017 1:31 AM EDT2017-07-07 05:31:45 GMT
    Howland police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in connection with a recent theft investigation. The suspect, described as a white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red mo-ped and went in an unknown direction.  The suspect was on the golf course earlie...More >>
    Howland police are attempting to identify a guest of Avalon Golf Course in connection with a recent theft investigation. The suspect, described as a white male, 240 lbs, was set up on the golf course with rental clubs and a golf cart, last Wednesday. Employees of the golf course observed the suspect grab the bag of clubs and head toward the parking lot, where he got on a red mo-ped and went in an unknown direction.  The suspect was on the golf course earlie...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms