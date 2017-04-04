H.S. baseball and softball scores - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

H.S. baseball and softball scores

H.S. Baseball 

Mineral Ridge 5 McDonald 7

Ashtabula Lakeside 11 Struthers 10

Lowellville 0 Jackson Milton 10

Campbell 2 Girard 17

Cardinal Mooney 10 Ursuline 6

H.S. Softball

Canton South 8 Salem 6

Hubbard 7 Crestview 6

Cardinal Mooney 9 Lisbon 7

