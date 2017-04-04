Bill to improve weather forecasts heads to president's desk

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.

With another vigorous handshake, President Donald Trump opens his second visit to Europe. He's in Poland for meetings and a speech before continuing on to Germany to attend an annual gathering of world leaders.

President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spending

President Donald Trump is calling on NATO countries to spend more on defense and applauding Poland for its spending

President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump questions the veracity of American intelligence about foreign meddling in the U.S. election on the eve of his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

President Donald Trump stops short of condemning Russia for meddling in the U.S. presidential election, hours before his first face-to-face meeting with the country's leader.

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

Trump on Russian meddling: 'Nobody really knows for sure'

Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.

Federal prosecutors say Hobby Lobby Stores has agreed to pay a $3 million federal fine and forfeit thousands of ancient Iraqi artifacts that the government alleges were intentionally mislabeled.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside...

A federal judge in Hawaii is leaving Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

A federal judge in Hawaii is leaving Trump administration rules in place for a travel ban on citizens from six majority-Muslim countries.

The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its mobile command centers after the fatal shooting of a police officer as she sat in one.

The New York Police Department says it plans to add bullet-resistant glass and armor to its mobile command centers after the fatal shooting of a police officer as she sat in one.

From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

From memorials and dance celebrations to a launch of sky lanterns, family and friends were celebrating Philando Castile's life in the year since he was shot to death during a traffic stop in a St. Paul suburb.

By MATTHEW DALY

Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) - The National Weather Service would have to boost research - including some from private companies - to improve forecasts and storm warnings under a bill headed to the president's desk.

Lawmakers said the bill should save lives by giving residents more time to prepare for hurricanes, tornadoes and other deadly storms.

The bill would require the weather service and the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration to advance research on high-tech forecasts and computer models, with an emphasis on accuracy and longer warning times for major weather events.

"Americans along the East Coast have unfortunately seen first-hand how devastating hurricanes can be," said Sen. Marco Rubio, R-Fla., one of the bill's co-sponsors. "Providing more accurate tracking and intensity forecasts will allow people to better prepare for the safety of their families, homes and businesses."

Rep. Frank Lucas, R-Okla., focused on twisters that have ravaged his state and others in the aptly named Tornado Alley.

"The loss of life from deadly tornadoes is a stark reminder we can do better," Lucas said. A longer lead time to prepare for a tornado can mean the difference between life and death, he and other lawmakers said.

The House approved the bill by voice vote Tuesday, six days after the Senate backed the measure. The bill now goes to President Donald Trump.

The 97-page bill focuses on a range of weather forecasting, from hurricanes to tsunamis and long-range forecasts used by farmers and utilities. One section would authorize "technology transfers" between the weather service and private sector weather companies and universities to improve forecasting data.

"With more and better options, we can finally make needed improvements to our weather forecasting capabilities," said Rep. Lamar Smith, R-Texas, chairman of the House Science Committee.

"We cannot stop a tsunami or a hurricane, but better forecasts and better warnings will save lives and livelihoods," said Sen. Brian Schatz, D-Hawaii.

The Trump administration has proposed cutting NOAA's funding by 16 percent, but maintains National Weather Service forecasting capabilities by investing more than $1 billion.

The budget proposal would eliminate funding for a variety of NOAA programs, including external research, coastal management and "coastal resilience," which seeks to help coastal areas withstand major storms and rising seas.

"Now is not the time to cut ocean science, when we need it most," said Sen. Maria Cantwell, D-Wash.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.