Poland bar employee treated for burns

UPDATED

Poland bar employee treated for burns

POLAND TWP., Ohio -

The manager of the Pour House in Poland township tells 21 News that an employee was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital Tuesday night after he slipped and fell while working near a sink shortly before 9:00 p.m.

It was originally reported that the worker suffered burns on the upper portion of his body after coming into contact with hot grease.

An official of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District said on Wednesday that the burns were caused by boiling water.

The victim whose name or condition are not being released was flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh where he was treated for third-degree burns.

