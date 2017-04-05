Poland bar employee treated for burns - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

UPDATED

Poland bar employee treated for burns

Posted: Updated:
POLAND TWP., Ohio -

The manager of the Pour House in Poland township tells 21 News that an employee was airlifted to a Pittsburgh hospital Tuesday night after he slipped and fell while working near a sink shortly before 9:00 p.m.

It was originally reported that the worker suffered burns on the upper portion of his body after coming into contact with hot grease.

An official of the Western Reserve Joint Fire District said on Wednesday that the burns were caused by boiling water.

The victim whose name or condition are not being released was flown to UPMC in Pittsburgh where he was treated for third-degree burns.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Fatal one vehicle crash in Deerfield Twp.

    Fatal one vehicle crash in Deerfield Twp.

    Friday, July 7 2017 7:54 PM EDT2017-07-07 23:54:01 GMT
    A fatal crash in Deerfield Township is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Investigators say 38-year-old William Martin, of Beloit, was traveling South on State Route 14, at about 9:30 Friday morning. Police say Martin's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and then steered back across the road into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck the ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Martin ...More >>
    A fatal crash in Deerfield Township is under investigation by the Ohio State Highway Patrol. Investigators say 38-year-old William Martin, of Beloit, was traveling South on State Route 14, at about 9:30 Friday morning. Police say Martin's vehicle traveled off the right side of the road and then steered back across the road into oncoming traffic. The vehicle struck the ditch and a tree. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Police say alcohol was not a factor in the crash and Martin ...More >>

  • Juvenile judge finds probable cause against teen charged with attempted murder

    Juvenile judge finds probable cause against teen charged with attempted murder

    Friday, July 7 2017 6:34 PM EDT2017-07-07 22:34:14 GMT
    Ellen ZbanEllen Zban
    21 News has learned that Mahoning County Juvenile court Judge Theresa Dellick has found probable cause to move forward with charges against a 15-year-old accused of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. The juvenile court is in the process of determining if Jhamiere Mann Clarke should be put on trial as an adult. Mann Clarke is accused of the February attack on 57-year-old Ellen Zban. Zban was robbed and shot in the eye and shoulder as she pulled into the driv...More >>
    21 News has learned that Mahoning County Juvenile court Judge Theresa Dellick has found probable cause to move forward with charges against a 15-year-old accused of attempted murder, aggravated robbery and felonious assault. The juvenile court is in the process of determining if Jhamiere Mann Clarke should be put on trial as an adult. Mann Clarke is accused of the February attack on 57-year-old Ellen Zban. Zban was robbed and shot in the eye and shoulder as she pulled into the driv...More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms