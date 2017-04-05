Austintown restaurant expands into Salem

A Cornersburg restaurant and bar is now serving diners in Columbiana County.

Davidson's is a family owned tavern that has been serving customers in Austintown for nearly two decades.

They have now opened a second location at the Salem Hills golf Course.

The family says the opening has been a pleasant surprise for everyone involved.

“Actually it was an opportunity that was too good to pass up. We had no intentions of starting a second location. My husband golfs here with my uncle,” said family member Staci Davidson.

The restaurant is starting off small with dinner hours this week.

Beginning next week, they'll be open for lunch and dinner hours Tuesday through Sunday.