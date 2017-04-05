Braceville firefighter resigns after firearms conviction

A Braceville Fire Department firefighter has resigned before a disciplinary hearing could be held to determine his future.

The hearing scheduled for Tuesday night was called off after 27-year-old Joseph Campano submitted his resignation, which is retroactive to April 1.

Campano had been placed on administrative leave for allegedly threatening another firefighter last September.

He was later found guilty of improperly handling firearms in a motor vehicle.

A judge in Newton Falls Municipal Court fined Campano $250 and handed down a suspended 180-day jail sentence.

A charge of aggravated menacing was dismissed.