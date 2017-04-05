Police: Ohio mom tells 911 she cut girls' necks and herself

Sears and Kmart stores in the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys have escaped the latest round of closings announced on Friday. Sears Holdings says it is closing an additional eight Sears and 35 Kmart stores that the corporation says have been unprofitable. The closings are part of a restructuring program to stop losses. Kmart will be closing stores in Dayton, Garfield Heights, and Toledo, Ohio, as well as the Erie, Pennsylvania location. The Cranberry Sears and Auto Center are th...More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
