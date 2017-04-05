Pa. couple busted with pot, hash and cocaine on the Ohio Turnpike

A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike landed a Pennsylvania couple in jail for drug trafficking charges.

State troopers say they pulled over a car in Summit County last week and could detect the odor of marijuana.

The patrol says a subsequent search of the car uncovered five ounces of marijuana and two ounces of hash concealed in the trunk.

The passenger, Dylan Fisher, 21, of Lock Haven Pa., also turned over an ounce of cocaine he was carrying.

Troopers say they also found the driver, Alexis Kaczor, 20, of Blanchard Pa., in possession of marijuana.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol estimates the drugs to be valued at $6,200.

Fisher was charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine, as well as trafficking and possession of hash.

Kaczor was charged with trafficking and possession of hash, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Summit County Jail.