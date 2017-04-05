Pa. couple busted with pot, hash and cocaine on the Ohio Turnpik - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Pa. couple busted with pot, hash and cocaine on the Ohio Turnpike

SUMMIT COUNTY, Ohio -

A car pulled over for speeding on the Ohio Turnpike landed a Pennsylvania couple in jail for drug trafficking charges.

State troopers say they pulled over a car in Summit County last week and could detect the odor of marijuana.

The patrol says a subsequent search of the car uncovered five ounces of marijuana and two ounces of hash concealed in the trunk.

The passenger, Dylan Fisher, 21, of Lock Haven Pa., also turned over an ounce of cocaine he was carrying.

Troopers say they also found the driver, Alexis Kaczor, 20, of Blanchard Pa., in possession of marijuana.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol estimates the drugs to be valued at $6,200.

Fisher was charged with trafficking and possession of cocaine, as well as trafficking and possession of hash.

Kaczor was charged with trafficking and possession of hash, trafficking in marijuana, and possession of marijuana.

Both were taken to the Summit County Jail.

  Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
  The Village Network celebrates opening of new school on Salem campus

  Ohio National Guard to fight blight in Youngstown

