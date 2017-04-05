Attorneys argue over soda tax before Commonwealth Court

Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Philadelphia police say a baby girl had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her father. Police said Thursday that the 9-month-old is hospitalized in stable condition, and her father has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the baby was found Wednesday night at home with a needle still stuck in her leg. They say she was unresponsive when police and param...More >>
Philadelphia police say a baby girl had to be treated with an overdose reversal drug after rolling onto a hypodermic needle while in bed with her father. Police said Thursday that the 9-month-old is hospitalized in stable condition, and her father has been arrested on charges including aggravated assault and child endangerment. Investigators say the baby was found Wednesday night at home with a needle still stuck in her leg. They say she was unresponsive when police and param...More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a north Philadelphia sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.More >>
Police are investigating the discovery of a small casket found on a north Philadelphia sidewalk that contained some embalmed remains believed to be those of an infant or child.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man after he had rammed his car into the rear of a patrol vehicle.More >>
The Ohio Highway Patrol says a trooper fatally shot a knife-wielding man suspected of homicide after he had rammed his car into the rear of a patrol vehicle.More >>
Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free.More >>
Another university in Ohio is now officially tobacco-free.More >>
Police in a northeastern Ohio city will begin wearing body cameras later this month as the Akron department trains its officers to use that technology.More >>
Police in a northeastern Ohio city will begin wearing body cameras later this month as the Akron department trains its officers to use that technology.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was injured when a car fleeing police pushed a parked truck into her as she stood on a Pittsburgh sidewalk.More >>
Authorities say an 8-year-old girl was injured when a car fleeing police pushed a parked truck into her as she stood on a Pittsburgh sidewalk.More >>
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.More >>
A 48-year-old woman is dead after her motorcycle collided with a deer and she was ejected along a southwest Ohio road.More >>
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.More >>
The skeletal remains of a human hand have been found along a southeastern Ohio river, and authorities are trying to determine whether the discovery is connected to any missing-persons cases.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a northeast Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say the body of a 15-year-old boy has been recovered from a northeast Ohio creek where he went missing while swimming over the weekend.More >>
Authorities say a nurse stabbed at a Pennsylvania hospital had earlier treated the man who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.More >>
Authorities say a nurse stabbed at a Pennsylvania hospital had earlier treated the man who was arrested and charged with attempted homicide.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>