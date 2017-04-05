Penguins D Letang to have neck surgery, out for playoffs

President Donald Trump is joining fellow world leaders at the first session of a two-day summit in Hamburg, Germany.

President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin shared a brief encounter Friday ahead of their highly anticipated meeting on the sidelines of an international summit in Germany

President Donald Trump voices optimism that there are "very positive things" in store for the United States and Russia as he sits down with President Vladimir Putin for a historic first meeting

Secretary of State Rex Tillerson says President Donald Trump opened his first meeting with Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday by raising U.S. concerns about Moscow's meddling in the 2016 presidential election

Somali man who lost leg to grenade blast feels lucky to be among last refugees allowed into the United States before stricter rules kick in.

Somali refugee relieved to get to US before travel ban rules

A woman charged with killing four of her young children and their father is due in court early Friday, one day after police say she stabbed the five to death and seriously injured another child at a home outside Atlanta.

Prison officials in South Carolina say an inmate has been captured in Texas after a second escape from a maximum security prison.

U.S. officials say the United States and Russia have reached agreement on a cease-fire in southwest Syria.

PITTSBURGH (AP) - The Pittsburgh Penguins will head into the Stanley Cup playoffs without defenseman Kris Letang.

Letang is scheduled to undergo surgery to repair a herniated disk in his neck and will be out four to six months. The 29-year-old hasn't played since Feb. 21 for the defending champions. General manager Jim Rutherford said the injury was discovered in February. Treatment plateaued last week and Letang underwent a second MRI, leading doctors to recommend surgery.

The three-time All-Star had five goals and 29 assists in 41 games for the Penguins, who are in second place in the Metropolitan Division with three games to go in the regular season.

The surgery is the latest setback for Letang, who has missed at least 10 games in five of his last six seasons. He suffered a stroke in 2014 and missed the 2015 playoffs due to a concussion.

