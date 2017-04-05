Coitsville woman tells Beaver police boyfriend forced her into p - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

Police also charged an alleged 'customer'

Coitsville woman tells Beaver police boyfriend forced her into prostitution

BEAVER TWP., Ohio -

A Coitsville woman is telling Beaver Township police that her boyfriend forced her into prostitution in order to feed their drug addiction.

Township Police have filed charges against 22-year-old Kelsie Scahill, 32-year-old Marcus Huffman, of Columbiana, and 63-year-old Walter Raniolo of Mercer as part of an investigation into prostitution advertisements on the online classified site, backpage.com.

Detectives answered a backpage ad on Monday and tracked the source down to a Market Street motel.

Police say when a woman later identified as Scahill answered a knock on the motel door, the officer spotted a man lying on the bed attempting to pull up his pants.

According to the police report, the officer then received a text responding to his earlier backpage inquiry informing the officer the location of the motel and that a room number would be given when he got closer.

The officer spotted Huffman walking up a stairway toward the room.

Police questioned all three suspects.

The man who was on the bed identified himself as Walter Raniolo admitted that he had paid $160 to have unprotected sex with Scahill.

Police say they found money, condoms and used syringes in the room.

After she was taken to the police station, Scahill told an officer that Huffman was forcing her to engage in prostitution over the past five weeks in order to have a place to live and buy drugs for both of their addictions.

She claims that Huffman has physically assaulted her and threatened to tell her family about the drug abuse and sex with strangers. 

Bond was set at $3,500 for Scahill on Tuesday when she appeared in court to plead not guilty to charges of solicitation, possessing criminal tools and possessing drug abuse instruments.

Huffman faces a hearing on charges of compelling prostitution, promoting prostitution and possessing criminal tools.

He was hospitalized after his arrest for treatment of a swollen arm he attributed to injecting heroin.

Raniolo submitted a written not guilty plea to one count of soliciting and is scheduled to appear for a pretrial hearing on April 25.

The court is appointing an attorney to represent Scahill her next hearing in Canfield Court set for April 18.

