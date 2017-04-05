Coitsville woman tells Beaver police boyfriend forced her into prostitution

The city of Youngstown has a new weapon in its arsenal to combat urban blight. Usually, when you see the National Guard come into a city it's because they are helping during a national disaster. But this weekend The Ohio National Guard is coming to the south side of Youngstown to fight blight. Heavy machinery will be brought in to demolish 28 vacant homes. "The city has to pay for the dumping at the landfill and all the pre-demolition activities but they are bringing all of t...More >>
The city of Youngstown has a new weapon in its arsenal to combat urban blight. Usually, when you see the National Guard come into a city it's because they are helping during a national disaster. But this weekend The Ohio National Guard is coming to the south side of Youngstown to fight blight. Heavy machinery will be brought in to demolish 28 vacant homes. "The city has to pay for the dumping at the landfill and all the pre-demolition activities but they are bringing all of t...More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager Terry...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>