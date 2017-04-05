Man accused of repeatedly raping a child in Sharon

A Crawford County, Pennsylvania man is under arrest, accused of doing drugs, drinking and repeatedly raping a girl as young as 9-years-old in Sharon.

Bond was set at $50,000 for Jordan Parks, 22, of Hartstown, Pa., during his arraignment on six counts of rape of a child, one count of rape by forcible compulsion, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child and aggravated indecent assault of a child.

The allegations date back to 2010, when police say the alleged victim was only 9-years-old and Parks was sixteen.

The girl told investigators the crimes took place from 2010 to 2012 at two addresses in Sharon, as Parks was supposed to be babysitting.

She said that she and Parks used to smoke marijuana, drink, and have sex.

Mercer County Children and Youth Services and Sharon police worked together on the investigation.

Another court hearing for Parks is scheduled on Wednesday.