Lordstown distribution center to expand, add new jobs

An expansion at a distribution center is bringing more jobs to Trumbull County.

Anderson DuBose plans to renovate its current facility and build a 55,000 square foot addition at its Tod Avenue location in Lordstown.

Trumbull County commissioners approved a 75-percent, 10 year tax abatement for the project at their regular meeting Wednesday.

They say the expansion will create at least 20 new jobs. The center distributes for companies including local McDonald's fast food chain locations.

