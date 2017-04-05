ODOT testing variable speed limits in some work zones

The orange barrel season for road construction is now well underway in Ohio. That means reduced speed limits in work zones.

But what if no one is actually working? Can motorists drive at the normal speed limit? The answer is no, but changes could be coming.

Last year Ohio recorded more than 6,000 crashes in work zones. 28 people were killed. Most often the cause is speed.

At a rest stop on Interstate 76, professional truck driver Dale Wilson says he sees too many drivers don't slow down in work zones. "No one has any patience anymore, they're always in a big hurry," Wilson said.



The Ohio Department of Transportation says the posted speed limit in work zones is always in force. But in some areas they are experimenting with variable speed limits.



"In essence what those will do is that some speed limits will change based on whether there are workers out there or present in the work zone or not," said ODOT Information Officer Justin Chesnic.



ODOT uses various types of signs to give drivers advance notice of work zones and speed reductions. Chesnic says workers are equipment on the roadway they advise drivers to stay alert and expect the unexpected.

"Hopefully if they're traveling within that posted speed limit that will give them a little more time to react to those situations," Chesnic said.

Back at the I-76, rest stop we met one driver who feels that speeding in a work zone is irresponsible.

"If people don't pay attention to the posted speed limit for construction zones they're putting peoples lives in jeopardy," said Earl Lallemand of Ravenna.

Something else to consider. Any speeding citation in a work zone and your fine will be doubled.

