Federal assistance approved for third shift workers laid-off from Lordstown

LORDSTOWN, Ohio -

The government is stepping in to help some of the workers who lost their jobs after General Motors cut the third production shift that made the Chevy Cruze in Lordstown.

According to United Autoworkers Local 1112 Financial Secretary, Rick Smith, the Department of Labor has approved Trade Adjustment Assistance for members who have been placed on indefinite layoff.

UAW Local 1112 President Glenn Johnson could not say how many workers are eligible for the assistance, but says it covers workers indefinitely laid off from the assembly plant as well as Magna Seating, which supplies the plant.

In a petition filed with the labor department, the union claimed that 179 Magna workers lost their jobs when production went from three shifts to just two.

GM cut more than 1,200 workers at the Lordstown Assembly Complex in January due to what GM said was consumer preferences shifting from small cars to crossovers and trucks.

Trade Adjustment Assistance is designed assist separated workers to prepare for new jobs in several ways, including up to two years of retraining.

The union has scheduled three sessions to help applicants fill out paperwork and have questions answered by a trade specialist.

Below are the dates and times of the sessions:

Tuesday, April 11, 2017, at UAW Local 1112 Hall

  • 8 am to 10 am
  • 11 am to 1 pm
  • 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Wednesday, April 12, 2017 at UAW Local 1714 Union Hall

  • 8 am to 10 am
  • 11 am to 1 pm
  • 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Thursday, April 13, 2017, at UAW Local 1112 Union Hall.

  • 8 am to 10 am
  • 11 am to 1 pm
  • 1:30 pm to 3:30 pm

