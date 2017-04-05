What's new at Progressive Field for 2017 season - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

What's new at Progressive Field for 2017 season

Posted: Updated:
By Matt Stone, Reporter
Connect
CLEVELAND, Ohio -

The American League champion Cleveland Indians open the new season at Progressive Field next Tuesday.

If you're going to a game this year you'll see some minor changes at the ball park

The trademark lights above Progressive field are all new LED lights that will reduce their electricity costs by 70%.

"These new energy efficient lights will be 20-30% brighter and significantly reduce glare and shadows on the field," said Curtis Danburg, Senior Director of Communication for the Indians.

Checking the Indians APP on your smart phone during the game will now be easier.  There will be free WI-FI access throughout the field.  

The 11 suites on the upper level down the third base line were remodeled into six new pennant party suites. They can accommodate 24 to 250 people.

Now let's talk about the new food options.
Market Garden Brewery will be the 13th restaurant to partner with the field.  

Bobby DiBiasio, Sr. VP of Public Affairs, said, "We've obviously have become a foodie society and we need to do that inside the ball park not just have hamburgers and hot dogs. We need to make sure you have everything you're looking for."

The Tribe hosts the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 11th at 4:10pm.

  • More NewsMore>>

  • Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Army Sergeant killed in the line of duty eight years ago, remembered

    Tuesday, July 4 2017 11:17 PM EDT2017-07-05 03:17:33 GMT
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>
    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...More >>

  • Attorney General DeWine warns the public of rise in IRS scams

    Attorney General DeWine warns the public of rise in IRS scams

    Friday, July 7 2017 10:29 PM EDT2017-07-08 02:29:04 GMT
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said that his office logged about 600 reports of IRS scams in June, more than in any other month this year. The scam generally begins with a call claiming the recipient is in trouble with the IRS and must call a certain phone number to avoid arrest or legal action.  People who respond to the call are asked to pay immediately, usually by purchasing a gift card and reading the card numbers over the phone.  Ohio Attorney General's Office has...More >>
    Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine said that his office logged about 600 reports of IRS scams in June, more than in any other month this year. The scam generally begins with a call claiming the recipient is in trouble with the IRS and must call a certain phone number to avoid arrest or legal action.  People who respond to the call are asked to pay immediately, usually by purchasing a gift card and reading the card numbers over the phone.  Ohio Attorney General's Office has...More >>

  • Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Brown announces more than $60,000 in federal funds to protect firefighters in Trumbull County

    Friday, July 7 2017 9:47 PM EDT2017-07-08 01:47:07 GMT

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>

    U.S. Senator Sherrod Brown announced that the U.S. Department of Homeland Security's Federal Emergency Management Agency has awarded thousands of dollars to help support and protect Trumbull County firefighters. 

    More >>
    •   
Powered by Frankly
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WFMJ. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy and Terms