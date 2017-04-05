What's new at Progressive Field for 2017 season

The American League champion Cleveland Indians open the new season at Progressive Field next Tuesday.

If you're going to a game this year you'll see some minor changes at the ball park

The trademark lights above Progressive field are all new LED lights that will reduce their electricity costs by 70%.

"These new energy efficient lights will be 20-30% brighter and significantly reduce glare and shadows on the field," said Curtis Danburg, Senior Director of Communication for the Indians.



Checking the Indians APP on your smart phone during the game will now be easier. There will be free WI-FI access throughout the field.

The 11 suites on the upper level down the third base line were remodeled into six new pennant party suites. They can accommodate 24 to 250 people.

Now let's talk about the new food options.

Market Garden Brewery will be the 13th restaurant to partner with the field.

Bobby DiBiasio, Sr. VP of Public Affairs, said, "We've obviously have become a foodie society and we need to do that inside the ball park not just have hamburgers and hot dogs. We need to make sure you have everything you're looking for."

The Tribe hosts the Chicago White Sox on Tuesday, April 11th at 4:10pm.