Niles enacts standards and guidelines for group homes

Earlier this week we reported on problems surrounding a group home in Goshen Township.

Just days later, city leaders from two different communities in Trumbull county are hoping to make a preemptive strike-and keep similar problems from arising in their neighborhoods.

Niles city leaders say all are welcome but, they are trying to get a handle on a growing number of group homes in the city and how they operate.

"These homes are popping up everywhere and they're unregistered and people don't know a group home from a rental, to a home owned by a property owner," said Councilman Steven Mientewicz.

As for zoning regulations, Niles officials say they didn't have anything on the books until Wednesday, when council unanimously passed new standards and guidelines.

"They're going to have to have a 24 hour person on staff there at all times. They have to have certain amount of parking, they can only have so many, what's called a density, so many people that live in the group home. They have to keep the residential look of the group home, it has to remain looking like a residential neighborhood," explained Niles Housing and Zoning Inspection Officer Jeff Crowley.

And if neighbors have concerns or problems arise, "There will be an agreement with the group home and the neighborhood, there will be a process that the group home will meet with the residents of that neighborhood to talk about any issues they are having," said Crowley. "And probably just as equally important, on an annual basis the group home will need to report back to the planning commission to keep their conditional permit and if there are any issues or any problems it will have to be addressed there."

In attendance at the Niles council meeting were two councilmen from the city of Warren. Warren Council President Jim Graham says they've had similar concerns and are taking note of how Niles legislation plays out.

"We have no idea how many group homes are in Warren," said Graham. "They're opening up, nobody knows it until the day after they open up and some of the houses aren't supervised properly, not all of them most of them are supervised well, some are not and those are the issues we're having right now."

Graham says if all goes well with the legislation in Niles that Warren may consider something similar.

"There's a need out there to help people we just don't want somebody using one of those houses as a cash cow and not helping the people it's suppose to be helping," said Graham.

