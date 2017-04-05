Cost estimate to repair police, fire building expected today

An architect hired by the City of Niles to review 14 city buildings told council he will tell the mayor the estimated cost of repairing the building that houses police, fire and the municipal court. That estimate is expected to be delivered today.

The city's fire chief told 21 News earlier this week he believes it's time for major repairs at the building, including a roof replacement.

Bruce Sekanick, with Phillips Sekanick Architects Inc. out of Warren says, he is also in the process of reviewing 14 other city buildings and preparing a report to help Niles set priorities.

"If you look at the fire station on (State Route) 46 on Niles Cortland Road, it does need a roof on there, you're looking at $30-some thousand for that," said Sekanick. "If you're looking at roof on the water department building that's another $50-thousand there. We need to put those all into a master priority list in terms of what you need to do first."

The architect told council, the final report is expected to be done in a couple of weeks.

Council also unanimously voted during Wednesday's meeting to rename the wellness center. The building has displayed the name of former Niles mayor Ralph Infante for nearly a decade.

Infante is currently facing 56 criminal charges including engaging in a pattern of corrupt activities, theft in office, money laundering, bribery, tampering with records, gambling, and operating a gambling house.

The indictment alleges that the criminal activity covered all the years Infante served as mayor of Niles. It also alleges that he operated an illegal gambling enterprise out of his business, the ITAM #39 Club in Girard.

The wellness center will now be named "The Niles Wellness Center."