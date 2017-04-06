Officials: Man shared child porn of sex acts with animals

An Ohio man is accused of sharing child pornography online that showed young kids being forced to engage in sexual acts with animals.

Thirty-year-old Russell Conrad, of Morristown, is facing charges of pandering obscenities involving a minor and possession of child pornography. Authorities say other charges may be filed. It's unclear if he has an attorney who can comment.

The investigation began when police in Brunswick who are part of the Ohio Internet Crimes Against Children task force discovered that someone was downloading child porn. They notified the Belmont County Sheriff's Office, which executed a search warrant on Tuesday at Conrad's home in Morristown, on the Ohio-West Virginia border.

WTRF-TV reports law enforcement officials describe the videos as "horrific."

