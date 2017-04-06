Youngstown Schools CEO denies rumors of extra school days and mass firings

Surveys are being sent out to Youngstown city school teachers to see what they want the district to look like next year. CEO Krish Mohip said that rumors have been circulating and he wants to set the record straight.

He doesn't plan to add more days to the school year, he doesn't plan to fire mass amounts of teachers and he doesn't plan to turn the district into charter schools.

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip took to YouTube to dispel rumors about how he plans to restructure the district.

He sent a message to teachers Wednesday to set the record straight.

"Anybody that is trying to put opposition between me, my leadership team, the administrators and the good, hard-working teachers of the district, I don't appreciate that -- at all. Because we all have to work together," he said in the video.

Neighborhood schools are in discussion but charter schools are out.

"We're working within the same portfolio we have. We're not talking about closing schools, we're not talking about opening schools, we're not talking about taking programs out of schools that we rent out. We're saying the schools that we have, what are we doing with them, what are they going to look like, what grade levels are going to be there," Mohip explained in an interview with 21 News.

Another idea on the table is spreading out the number of school days throughout the year. There would be longer breaks each quarter and several weeks off in the summer. Mohip has had experience with this concept in another district. He said that they had a two week fall break, three week winter break, two week spring break and six week summer break.

"There's a lot of research around summer learning loss, especially for kids of low income, because they're not going to the libraries, they're not going to the museums, they're not traveling outside the country, they're for the most part at home and if we don't have good programming for them in the summer time well let's try to mitigate and lessen the amount of time kids are staying home," he said.

During the video, he also addressed questions about teacher salaries. Mohip mentioned that he can't say much about the topic but one of the goals in his strategic plan is to be competitive in the workforce.

"You can read into that all you want, but I'm saying is that I know you're not paid what you're worth.and I'm happy and willing to do whatever it takes to get you guys where you need to be," he said.

Mohip can't tell teachers what their assignments are going to be just yet but he gave some reassurance.

"I want to put the fear aside that we're firing mass amounts of teachers, that's not happening, we're not saying that class sizes are going up to thirty, we want to keep class sizes small," Mohip explained.

In the end, he wants to hear from teachers first.

He concluded the video by saying "please don't give up on us, we are not giving up on you."

Mohip and his team will work over spring break next week, reviewing feedback from the community meetings and teachers.

He expects to make an announcement about the plan some time during the week after Easter.

The complete video can be viewed at this link.