Former Youngstown mayor shows support for judicial candidate

Supporters of Youngstown Municipal Judge candidate Carla Baldwin gathered for dinner at St. Christine Church Wednesday night to help raise funds for the Democrat's campaign.

Baldwin, who is a former assistant prosecutor and now serves as a juvenile court magistrate, says the Valley is being devastated by the drug and heroin epidemic.

It's a problem she says juveniles are affected by every day.

“We want to get our community healthy and people fear the court,” says Baldwin. “I want to take that fear away and show them that the court can be a powerful force in the lives of individuals who are struggling, so the worst thing that has ever happened to them can now become the best thing that has ever happened to them.”

Former Youngstown Mayor Jay Williams was back in town showing his support for Baldwin, who faces municipal court magistrate Anthony Sertick in the May 2 primary.