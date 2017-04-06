A slice for the stranded: Delta buys pizza for passengers - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

A slice for the stranded: Delta buys pizza for passengers

ATLANTA (AP) -

Delta Air Lines bought pizza for stranded passengers after canceling about 300 flights in the Southeast because of severe weather.

The Atlanta Journal-Constitution (http://on-ajc.com/2o0Q230 ) reports the Atlanta-based airline ordered more than 450 pies for passengers in states including Georgia, Tennessee, Louisiana, Ohio, Kentucky and Florida after storms on Wednesday caused flights to be canceled or delayed. The storms produced strong winds and pounded the region with hail.

Delta communications manager Michael Thomas says stranded passengers at Nashville International Airport in Tennessee received 160 pizzas along with 60 footlong subs. He says employees ordered 60 pizzas and 20 trays of chicken biscuits to feed more than 300 customers in Panama City, Florida.

Some workers even handed out coloring books and games to passengers traveling with small children.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

    As we celebrated Independence Day, one family honored a loved one who lived and died serving his country for the freedoms we enjoy today. On a memorial wall at America's Cemetery in Hermitage, Army Sergeant Josh Rimer's name is etched in history. He gave his life in service of his country in Iraq and then Afghanistan. Jim and Donna Rimer of New Sewickley say even as a little boy their oldest child always dreamed of being a soldier, "He's a hero and we are proud of him and we w...
    The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office has issued a water boil advisory for parts of Hubbard and Masury. Due to a water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System, customers who live on the following streets are being advised to biol their water used for consumption until further notice: Connelly, Catherine, Madeline, Hubbard-Thomas, Hubbard-Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver, and Van Ness. A boil advisory means that tap water u...

    The Trumbull County Sanitary Engineer's Office has lifted a water boil advisory for parts of Hubbard and Masury. A water main break in the Trumbull County Southeast Public Water System caused a boil order for the following customers on the following streets: Connelly, Catherine, Madeline, Hubbard-Thomas, Hubbard-Sharon, McDowell, Richardson, Chestnut Ridge, Price, Stiver, and Van Ness

    Power has been restored to thousands in Mercer and Trumbull County following a widespread outage Saturday. Police in Sharon say workers from Penn Power had been trying to identify the cause since about 11:30 a.m. Now, as of 2:45 p.m., 530 customers remain without power in Sharon and, according to First Energy, won't have it back until 4 p.m.  That wasn't the case earlier in the day. At 1:15 p.m., the First Energy Power Outage website reported 2,334 customers in Sharon ar...
