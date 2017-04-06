Online survey seeks public opinion on future Youngstown School principals

Online survey seeks public opinion on future Youngstown School p - WFMJ.com News weather sports for Youngstown-Warren Ohio

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio -

Youngstown City Schools CEO Krish Mohip is offering parents, students, teachers, staff and members of the public to express their opinion on what qualities and characteristics are needed to make someone a good school principal.

The district has hired Atlantic Research Partners of Chicago to conduct a national search for high school principals at East and at Chaney. Mohip announced last month that he wanted to conduct a national search to fill the positions.

Part of that search involves input from the community. A 12-question survey here: https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/YCSDprincipals will assist the search firm and Mohip in selecting the best people for the jobs, according to a news release from the district. 

Atlantic Research Partners will use the feedback in the surveys to develop principal position descriptions. The link is also posted on the district website, www.ycsd.org.

Among its questions, the survey asks about the expectations for students at East and at Chaney and what the priorities of the principal at each of those schools should be.

Advertisements are being placed through local, state and national publications and associations for education professionals. Applications will be accepted until April 30 or until the positions are filled.

The ad reads in part, “Successful leaders with a passion for excellence, a record of accomplishing turnaround of underperforming schools, and a contagious sense of urgency coupled with depth in implementing sustainable, meaningful change, are encouraged to apply.”

