Bazetta Township man charged with sex crimes

A Bazetta Township man is in the Trumbull County Jail after police charged him with sex crimes.

Ronnie Chalker, 44, appeared in Central District Court on Wednesday, where he pleaded not guilty to two counts of gross sexual imposition.

Police told 21 News that the report on Chalker was not available to the public, but he is charged under a state law prohibiting anyone from threatening or forcing someone else to have sexual contact with them.

The judge, who set bond at $5,000 on each count, also ordered Chalker to stay at least 500 yards from the alleged victim and to have no other form of contact with him or her.



Court records do not indicate the age or gender of the alleged victim.

The next court hearing for Chalker is scheduled for Monday.