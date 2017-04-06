Dogs bite 23 Valley postal workers in 2016

Dogs chasing and biting mail carriers may seem like a cliché to some. But not for the 6,755 postal employees who were attacked by dogs last year in the United States.

360 of those postal workers were in Ohio and 23 work here in the valley, according to the latest information from the U.S. Postal Service.

The post office says twelve employees were bitten in Mahoning County in 2016, five in Trumbull County and six in Columbiana County.

The local dog bite breakdown is as follows:

Mahoning County

Youngstown – 8

Struthers - 4

Trumbull County

Warren – 4

Masury - 1



Columbiana County

East Liverpool – 2

East Palestine – 1

Lisbon – 2

Salem -1

Postal employees in Los Angeles suffered 80 attacks, more than any other city in 2016.

“Dog bite prevention training and continuing education are important to keep pet owners, pets and those who visit homes — like letter carriers — happy and healthy.”said U.S. Postal Service Safety Director Linda DeCarlo

The postal service offers safety measures that alert letter carriers to dogs on their delivery routes.

The Package Pickup application on usps.com asks customers to indicate if there are dogs at their addresses when they schedule package pickups. This information is provided to letter carriers on their delivery scanners, which also can send real-time updates if an unleashed dog is reported in a delivery area.

“The scanners that Postal Service letter carriers use to confirm a customer’s delivery include a feature for carriers to indicate the presence of a dog at an individual address,” said DeCarlo. “This information is particularly helpful for substitute carriers who fill in for regular carriers on their days off.”

DeCarlo was in Los Angeles to kick off National Dog Bite Prevention Week, which runs Sunday, April 9 through Saturday, April 15.

The Postal Service, joined by the American Humane, American Veterinary Medical Association, Insurance Information Institute and State Farm Insurance, is driving home the message that dog bites are a national issue and education can help prevent dog attacks.

Half of the 4.5 million Americans bitten by dogs annually are children, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

DeCarlo gave the following tips:

If a letter carrier delivers mail or packages to your front door, place your dog in a separate room and close that door before opening the front door. Dogs have been known to burst through screen doors or plate-glass windows to attack visitors. Dog owners should keep the family pet secured.

Parents should remind their children and other family members not to take mail directly from letter carriers in the presence of the family pet, as the dog may view the letter carrier handing mail to a family member as a threatening gesture.

If a letter carrier feels threatened by a dog, or if a dog is loose or unleashed, the owner may be asked to pick up mail at a Post Office until the letter carrier is assured the pet has been restrained.

If the dog is roaming the neighborhood, the pet owner’s neighbors also may be asked to pick up their mail at the area’s Post Office.