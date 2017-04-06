High levels of lead and copper found in water from three Mercer County schools

Three Mercer County schools have now found copper and or lead in their water that are higher than national standards.

Earlier in the week Mercer reported high levels, now Sharpsville and West Middlesex are also reporting some water issues.

The water department was busy Thursday flushing hydrants around the Sharpsville school buildings.

It should be noted that all drinking fountains inside each of the schools were found to be be safe. The elevated metal levels were found in various sinks.

At Sharpsville, all those sinks were closed off.

"We had 5 areas that had a higher than allowed lead level and one of those areas had a higher than allowable copper level," said Sharpsville Superintendent, Brad Ferko.

Ferko said the next round of tests are due next week and if they are still elevated they will start to remove some of those faucets and pipes and replace them with new ones.

"Then it's our belief the lead must be in the piping going to the sinks rather than from the main water supply," said Ferko.

At West Middlesex, the results were less of a concern.

"We had one reading that was above the accepted levels and that was in a bus garage and students did not have access to that water fountain. Drivers said they haven't used that in a long time so we capped that off," according to West Middlesex Superintendent, David Foley.

Schools are not required to test for lead in Pennsylvania. Some schools in Mercer County have recently tested their water due to high metal levels found at Butler schools.