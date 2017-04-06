Governor issues proclamation in recognition of Bob Black

The office of Ohio Governor John Kasich has issued a proclamation recognizing the the contributions and career of veteran Valley journalist Bob Black, who passed away on Wednesday at the age of 68.

The proclamation reads as follows:

John R. Kasich and Mary Taylor, Governor and Lieutenant Governor of Ohio do hereby officially recognize Bob Black.

On behalf of the State of Ohio, we join Bob’s friends, family and community in paying tribute to a remarkable individual.

Bob’s career in broadcasting spanned more than three decades, including 21 years at WFMJ.

Throughout his career, Bob’s passion for the Mahoning and Shenango Valleys was unparalleled, and his leadership and integrity were essential to the men and women who had the opportunity to work proudly beside him.

The love, respect and admiration his friends and colleagues have for him is truly a testament to the legacy of kindness and compassion that he has left behind.

We are grateful for Bob Black’s commitment to his community, and we extend our condolences to all those who had the pleasure of knowing him.

The original proclamation may be viewed here.