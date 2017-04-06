Major transportation projects coming to the Valley

We're getting an overall look at some of the major road projects coming to the Valley over the next several years.

Thursday afternoon, Eastgate's Transportation Improvement Program shared with the public plans for 52 projects in Mahoning and Trumbull Counties slated to take place between 2018 and 2021

Highlights include:

The installation of a roundabout at the intersection of Western Reserve Road and North Lima Road, commonly known as Five Points.

The final two connections of the Lake to River Greenway Bike Trail that will stretch from Lake Erie to the Ohio River.

Improvements to the I-680 and Route 164 interchange. The goal is to alleviate congestion on Western Reserve Road.

The time frame and construction of these projects varies. For more information click, here.

Questions or comments can be directed to Transportation Improvement Program Manager Stephen Zubyk at 234-254-1513.