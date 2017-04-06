Major transportation projects coming to the Valley

It's Volkswagen as far as the eye can see this weekend in Columbiana. Jim's Custom V.W. is hosting its 23rd annual Buckeye German Jubilee, a two-day car show exclusively for V.W. cars.More >>
Dispatchers in Mercer County say a man was flown to UPMC Mercy in Pittsburgh after being burnt in a house fire overnight in Hermitage.More >>
A Niles man died Friday after his motorcycle collided with a semi-tractor trailer in Medina County, about 20 miles west of Akron.More >>
A blind man from Warren says he was robbed by someone who knocked on the door claiming they were from the police department.More >>
The Canfield little league baseball team punched their ticket to the district championship game on Sunday with a 10-0 win over Boardman.More >>
Gerrit Cole pitched six strong innings and hit a tiebreaking two-run single to lead the Pittsburgh Pirates to a 5-2 victory over the Philadelphia Phillies on Wednesday night.More >>
Cory Spangenberg hit a two-run homer, Luis Perdomo won his third straight start and the San Diego Padres got another rare road win, beating Cleveland 6-2 on Wednesday night as the Indians were again without manager...More >>
Aaron Nola struck out eight in seven splendid innings, Freddy Galvis and Maikel Franco hit two-run homers and the Philadelphia Phillies beat the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-0 Monday night.More >>
The Poland 11-12-year-old little league softball team advanced to the state tournament with a 7-6 win over Canfield at the Field of Dreams complex.More >>
Kyle Stanley got up-and-down for par from just over the 18th green to win the Quicken Loans National on the first hole of a playoff with Charles Howell III.More >>
Recreational marijuana sales have exceeded the expectations of Las Vegas area store owners.More >>
