Austintown 9-11 Memorial Chapel target of repeated vandalism

People visiting an Austintown memorial built in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in the September 11, 2001 attacks on America may have been shocked when they walked up to the chapel at the site.



Visitors found the shrine blocked by tape and a bearing a sign notifying people that it was temporarily closed, "thanks to vandals."



The handwritten cardboard sign was placed there by Pat Connolly from the Austintown 9-11 Memorial Park Committee.



"It's well respected even though that sign might tell you different, people love this park," said Connolly.

According to Connolly, the latest act of vandalism has caused the door to the chapel to become loose from its hinges.



Connolly says that over the past decade, the committee has had to replace the door four times.



But Connolly says the sign on the chapel door is really meant as a message to whoever is committing the vandalism, which has included breaking into the donation box, smoking crack inside, and at least two instances of someone desecrating the altar and the cross where 29 marriages have been celebrated.



"They actually took the candles we have in the windows, they lit them and they cooked either heroin or cocaine and it dripped on the rugs, burnt the rugs. They put cigarette butts out on the rugs," said Connolly. "Thrown paper around, put gum on the walls. They really write some nasty, nasty letters so two weeks ago I took five of them up to the police station."



The vandalism seemed to abate from the levels that occurred five years ago, said Connolly. But he says it seems to have picked up again over the past eight months.



He believes it may be just one or two individuals that are responsible for the damage at the chapel along South Raccoon Road.



Although a sign outside the chapel claims that the area is under video surveillance, it hasn't stopped the vandalism.



In truth, Connolly admits that there is no surveillance camera and the sign was posted as a deterrent. In fact, Connolly opposed the idea of installing cameras because he believes that the chapel is a place where people want their privacy.



"I didn't like that but, I guess I might have to change my mind," said Connolly.



Although Connolly has high praise for Austintown Township's cooperation with the committee, the memorial is entirely funded by contributions.



Austintown Trustee Jim Davis tells 21 News he would like to see a more organized effort to keep the park funded.



He also is looking into the possibility of installing cameras and paving the parking lot.



"I'm here to tell you that we're going to raise the money for their committee and there will be cameras and when we catch the people our police department is going to prosecute people to the fullest extent of the law," said Davis.



Those interested in donating can contact Jim Davis at the Austintown Township Hall at (330) 792-8584.