How the community is remembering Bob Black

It seems many across the Valley have been sharing their memories of Bob Black.

Some shared their stories with 21 News and describe Bob as a legend.

When Bob Black took that anchor chair every night there were viewers at home who learned to depend on him to give it to them straight, and there were public officials and others who worked with him who say his style of journalism earned their trust and respect.

That's because Bob commanded the anchor desk like no other, and when he reported in the field he was often requested for one-on-one exclusive interviews from the boxing ring to the political forum.

Talk Show Radio Host Ron Verb, from 570 Newsradio WKBN has known Bob professionally and personally for more than three decades.

"I think everyone was shocked to hear about it. Because when I think about Bob Black he's truly a Mahoning Valley legend in every sense of the world. I mean to a larger extent to me at least he was larger than life. But he was a newsman and a humble man, I mean everybody knew him. He was on every night, he came into your living rooms, I had the privilege of knowing him personally for over 30 years. And was it a shock when he passed at 68? It's a tragedy to me because he didn't get a chance to really enjoy his retirement," Verb said.

Callers to the Ron Verb Show also expressed their sadness including one man named "Mark" who said in 1990 he owned a computer store and Bob had him deliver a computer to his home and set it up so it would be running when his girls got up for Christmas. That began a friendship that lasted for years and they would meet for lunch and share stories, and he said he would even give Bob a news tip or two.

Also remembering Bob on this day former Youngstown Mayor Pat Ungaro who says Bob interviewed him for nearly 25 years.

"I guess if I was to summarize many years as a councilman, president of council and 14 years as a mayor, I probably had hundreds of interviews with him. It was like my normal lifestyle was to be with Bob whenever an issue came up. I can say he was always fair, he was open minded and you can't ask for more than that when you're a political person. But the thing I like about him the most was that he was a really good person and a great human being," Ungaro said.

Current Youngstown Mayor John McNally presented Bob a "key to the city" when he retired. Honoring a man whose role in the community ran far deeper than journalism. But his commitment to news was about always getting it right.

Mayor McNally remembers this about Bob, "He was always very serious. He would call you at 9:00 o'clock at night, he would be working on a story, he'd ask you for your input. I think with his retirement last year, the year before I'm just sort of stunned about the news today and my heart goes out to his family."

And even those who didn't know him are saddened today. Edith Muzenic says it's like losing a member of her own family, "I was shocked. He's like a member of the family, I watched him all the time. I'm so sorry for all of us, we'll miss him."