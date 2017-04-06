Warren police arrest suspect in half-million dollar bank fraud probe

Warren police called out to investigate a reported brawl between brothers, arrested a suspect wanted for a half-million dollar bank fraud investigation involving stolen identities and several casinos.

Officers were called Wednesday night to 2035 West Market Street SW to quell a physical fight between 25-year-old Eddie Del Shawn Cruz and his brother.

While checking records, police discovered that the U.S. Attorney in Pittsburgh had issued a warrant for the arrest of Eddie Cruz.

It turns out that Cruz was one of five people named in a sealed, seven count federal bank conspiracy indictment.

The indictment, unsealed on Thursday, alleges that Cruz, Karl Edward Wiley, Damari Rodriquez, Isaac Rivera, and, James Henry Brown were part of a three year scheme in Western Pennsylvania to steal the names and social security numbers of 90 people in Ohio, West Virginia, North Carolina and Vermont.

Investigators say Wiley and Rodriquez were the masterminds of the plot to use the stolen ID's to obtain real and fictitious identification documents such as bank statements, W-2 forms, even birth certificates.'

The suspects are accused of then presenting the bogus documents at licensing centers in Ohio, Pennsylvania and 12 other states to obtain driver's licenses or photo ID's under the names of the victims, but bearing the photographs of the suspects.

According to the U.S. Attorney, the alleged conspirators manufactured counterfeit checks using the names of the victims. The checks were drawn under the names of six banks including PNC and Huntington National.

Finally, the checks would be cashed at several casinos and gaming facilities including Rivers, Wheeling and Presque Isle, according to the indictment.

The counterfeit checks were made out for amounts ranging from $200 to $6,000, but investigators say the total amount collected by the suspects between May, 2014 and this past February is estimated at $496,000.

Cruz was booked into the Trumbull County Jail then appeared Thursday in U.S. District Court in Youngstown where a magistrate ordered that he be taken to Pittsburgh for further court action.