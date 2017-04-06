Sharon man charged after Hubbard School officials report bruised child

A Sharon man faces ten charges after police say he ordered three of his children to beat up their ten-year-old brother at their Sherman Avenue home.

Police began investigating when the mother of the boy reported that Hubbard School officials had questioned her about bruises the found on her son.

According to the mom, her son said that he sustained the injuries while visiting his father's house in Sharon.

A criminal complaint filed by Sharon Police alleges that 35-year-old Virgil Dennison told three of his minor children that if they “jumped” their brother, he would reward them with $100 and going out to dinner.

The alleged victim told investigators that he was in bed on March 3rd when his three siblings charged him, using their feet and hands to strike him in the head, chest and back.

The investigating officer reported that the child had bruises on his head and arm.

Police interviewed one of the other children who said that in addition to offering them a reward, his father threatened to take away their electronic devices if they didn't assault their brother.

On Thursday, Dennison was brought before a district magistrate on four counts of child endangering, three counts of corruption of minors and three counts of criminal solicitation to commit assault.

All ten charges are first degree misdemeanors.

The judge set Dennison's bond at $10,000 and set another court hearing for April 19th.