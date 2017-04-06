Salem leaders discuss proposed change in business tax filing

Ohio Governor John Kasich's budget plan includes a proposed filing system said to serve all businesses and municipalities at a lower cost to all involved.

In Salem Thursday night, the Finance Committee discussed a resolution opposing this idea.

Gov. Kasich wants to expand the existing capability of the Ohio Business Gateway to process all municipal net profits tax returns.

Some at the meeting were against the idea, others are supporting the change.

"They would collect the money. They would audit the tax returns. They would determine if they are correct or not and they would send back to the cities their share of what is collected," said Salem Income Tax Administrator Fred Pamer who opposes the Governor's proposal.

Eliminating the city from the business income tax process could cost the city upwards of $10,000 a year, according to Pamer.

"If they are just saying they want to do the business profits tax for Salem, 1% of it would be approximately $10,000 would be the fee, then the cash flow issue, you would have to account for that also," said Pamer.

For larger cites in Ohio, millions of dollars could be lost.

The Governor believes his proposal could save businesses throughout the state about $800,000. The Mayor of Salem says the $10,000 at stake would be made up by prospering businesses in the area.

"The companies that exists in this state right now might reinvest. The Governors concept is that this will bring on development and increase production and hire new people," said Mayor John Berlin.

The resolution was not voted on at the meeting. A committee of the whole meeting will be set up at another time to discuss the proposal in further detail.

