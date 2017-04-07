Mayor: Niles can't afford $1 million building repair price tag

An architect and consulting firm has informed officials from the City of Niles that they'll need more than $1 million to fix the safety services building.

Phillips Sekanick Architects Inc. of Warren reviewed 14 city buildings to estimate the cost of repairing the building that houses police, fire and the municipal court.

The inside of the fire department is covered in tarps due to water damage.

The consultant says it has been determined that the roof, and the building's foundation need to go.

Mayor Tom Scarnecchia tells 21 News that the city cannot afford the repairs, but he'll meet with council to discuss their next step soon.