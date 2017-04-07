Bill would prioritize veterans for college class registration

Ohio Senator Sherrod Brown recently introduced a bill that would give veterans and their families priority when registering for college classes.

A lot of classes tend to fill up quickly and the Priority Enrollment Act of 2017 would give veterans first dibs on a class before it closes.

The Democrat says it's the least we can do for veterans who make a huge sacrifice by serving our country.

“I get a lot of calls from people all over the state that know a veteran that fell through the cracks. They couldn't get their GI benefits because of a time issue or deadline or something that really didn't make sense,” said Brown. “I want to make the law clearer and protect veterans who serve their country and protect those families of soldiers.”

Brown says Youngstown State is a leader among the state universities when it comes to prioritizing for veterans and is working with University President Jim Tressel to make it a federal law.